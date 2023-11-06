Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 31-year-old man wanted for the April shooting of a woman near the Hallmark Inn in Killeen has been found in Arizona and brought back to Bell County to face charges.

Billy Rashard Aaron was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the April 23 incident.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the Hallmark Inn & Suites in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway at 4:30 p.m. on a reported shooting and found the female victim. Police said the two were at the train station in Temple, where the suspect became upset about how long it would take for him to travel to a location in Alabama. The two left Temple and drove back to Killeen, where an argument broke out.

Police said the couple arrived at the Hallmark Inn, where the victim was punched. As Aaron got out of the vehicle, he was accused of firing a weapon toward the victim – resulting in her gunshot wound.

Detectives presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and a complaint in the case was issued on July 18. A warrant was also obtained.

On October 5, members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Yuma, Arizona found Aaron and arrested him without incident. He was taken to jail there, and has now been transferred back to Bell County. His bond is set at $150,000.