KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Killeen says the fire has been contained, and area roads have reopened to the traveling public.

This comes after the Killeen Police Department announced Wednesday morning that some road closures were in effect due to a structure fire. Officers temporarily closed both eastbound and westbound lanes on Rancier Avenue, between Alexander Street and Stewart Street.

Travelers were urged to seek alternate driving routes as first responders worked the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.