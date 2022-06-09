Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen police report that a routine traffic stop became somewhat less than routine when a fully automatic weapon was found.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:01 p.m. Monday on a white Chevy Impala for a traffic violation at the intersection of Farhills Drive and Bermuda Drive.

Officers made contact with the driver and passenger, and when running a computer check of them both, found that the passenger – identified as 17-year-old Christin Lamar Weston – had an active warrant.

After Weston was placed under arrest, officers conducted a search of his backpack and found a modified handgun. The weapon was capable of shooting more than two shots automatically – which placed it in a “prohibited weapon” category.

Weston was first taken to the Killeen City Jail, then transferred to the Bell County facility – where he was held on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon. His bond is set at $50,000.