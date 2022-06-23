Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned two murder indictments against a Killeen teen accused of the shooting deaths of two other teens earlier this year.

17-year-old Ruben J. Fuentes, Jr. has remained in the Bell County Jail with bond set on the murder charges of $2 million since his arrest.

Fuentes is accused of the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Revierra Elizabeth Gibson and a 15-year-old boy at a house on Brook Drive in Killeen around 2:41 a.m. on March 24.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at this location, and found the two victims dead inside the residence with gunshot wounds. They took Fuentes into custody at that time.