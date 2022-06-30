FORT HOOD, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Killeen and Fort Hood have signed an agreement to partner and consolidate animal services.

City and Fort Hood leaders met at III Corps Headquarters on post to formally set the agreement. City Manager Kent Cagle, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Executive Director of Recreation Services Joseph Brown met for the formal signing.

The agreement covers facility operations on Fort Hood, response times, stray animal pickup, patrol, adoption and return to the owner.

“We have a great history of cooperation. It’s greatly beneficial for both of us,” Cagle said. “It’s hard to beat a win-win situation.”

The idea started in May 2021, when Brown started meeting with Fort Hood personnel with the idea presented to the City Council in April of this year – with plans for everything to be up to speed by October.

“We’re happy to see something like this move so quickly and be so well received by all,” Brown said. “The benefits for this agreement are infinite.”

Col. Foster said the installation collects about 1,000 stray animals a year. He projects that over the course of ten years, Fort Hood will save $2.5 million.