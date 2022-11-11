KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen said Friday morning that its annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade in historic downtown Killeen has been canceled. due to the threat of severe weather.

This is due to the threat of severe weather – with an over 80 percent chance of rain during the planned parade hours.

The Central Texas Area Veteran Activity Committee (AVAC) sponsors the annual event. They are comprised of all the veteran organizations from Nolanville, Harker Heights and Killeen. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the parade co-chair Guadalupe Lopez at (254) 702-0465.