KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court and the Killeen Police Department will be partnering to enforce a warrant round-up.

The City of Killeen says a warrant round-up is a designated time period when officers are dedicated to targeting and arresting violators who have active warrants. The round-up will take place from February 27 through March 10 to address citizens who have these warrants.

The City released the active warrant list in June 2022, and asked residents to search for their name and share the information with others who may be listed. There are more than 4,000 names listed here.

During the month of December, the court offered warrant forgiveness – which allowed citizens with outstanding warrants a chance to pay their fines, with all warrant fees waived. Some were even eligible for alternatives like community service or a reduction in their fine. This resulted in 61 citizens clearing 109 warrants – with a total value of $58,418.98.

The City has released a third video with Judge Krishna explaining the round-up. You can watch it below.

For more information about this program and the Killeen Municipal Court, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court. The court address is 200 East Avenue D.