Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Killeen woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday. She is held on charges in connection with a drive-by shooting where shots were fired and struck a house with people inside.

The incident occurred in the 2900 block of Tarrant County Drive around noon on Thursday. Officers were called to this location at 12:52 p.m. on a reported shots fired disturbance. The victim told police they saw a black SUV drive up and stop outside – then heard what sounded like gunshots. Police later discovered that the garage door of the residence received damage.

Officers in the area found a vehicle as described by the victim and conducted the traffic stop. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said four women were initially detained.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a handgun was found on the driver’s side – where Maziah Brennya Porter-Weatherspoon was sitting. Police developed Porter-Weatherspoon as the suspected shooter, and she was taken into custody. Two of the women were released at the scene, and the third was released to her parents.

Porter-Weatherspoon was charged with felony deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, and was later booked into the Bell County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.