KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Youth Empowerment Program is now accepting applications for the spring season.

The Program launched in summer 2023, and is designed to help disadvantaged youth get paid work training and skills. The spring employment session will host youth for eight weeks – from February 12 – April 5, 2024 – providing a job, financial empowerment skills and workplace readiness training.

The City says that the program is for teenagers ages 16 to 19. Youth will be paid $12 an hour, and will work no more than 20 hours a week. The applicants must be enrolled in a GED program and live in Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville or Fort Cavazos.

Training will consist of workshops showcasing professional development, quality customer service, policies and procedures, effective communication, Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) training and conflict resolution. Teens will be assigned to work one-on-one with a department, following a week of assessments and training to help properly place them.

The teens will receive evaluations and have a recognition ceremony at the end of the program. During the first session, a group of four 14 – 17-year-old students completed ten weeks of work.

Applications will be accepted through December 30. For more information, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/YEP.