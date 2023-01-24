KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need.

The venue will be open from Tuesday evening through the morning of Friday, January 27. The Moss Rose Center is located at 103 East Avenue E.

The Center will open at 6 p.m. each night to serve dinner, and will remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day. If no one is using the service by 11:30 p.m., the warming center will close.

The City of Killeen says that while a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services. City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided.

To provide a safe environment for community members who use this service, all donations need to follow these guidelines:

Call ahead to (254) 327-1164 (Ext. 13) to see what is needed

Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and not require heating

Blankets must be brand new, odor free and in original packaging

Unfortunately, the Moss Rose Center cannot accept the following:

New or used (including gently-used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy

Gift-wrapped items