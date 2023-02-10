KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday.

Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.

During Kimble’s time in Killeen, he has created a Homeless Outreach Program, a new training division, a new downtown community engagement unit and doubled the training of officers. He also added two new K-9s to the Patrol Division, transitioned the department to the latest taser model and earning advanced reaccreditation.