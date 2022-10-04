Killeen (FOX 44) — There will be an increased police presence at Killeen High School Wednesday and Thursday. It comes after school leaders found a threat scribbled in pencil in a bathroom.

KISD spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 News that police determined the threat was not credible, but decided to increase the number of officers on patrol and to run metal detectors at the school as a precaution.

The student was removed from the campus just after 1 p.m. Further disciplinary actions may be taken after the investigation is complete.