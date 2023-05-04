Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Rosabelle Montero is Killeen Independent School District’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Montero is a bilingual kindergarten teacher at Peebles Elementary. Along with the title, she will take home $5,000.

Peebles Principal Shakira Bodon-Ramos says Montero is completely committed to her students and humble.

Montero began her education in Puerto Rico, where she was born. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland and a Master’s Degree in Children’s Literature from Trident University International.

The other elementary school teachers named as finalists are Michelle DeWees, Saegert Elementary; Antoinette Yuille, Brookhaven Elementary; Omar Esson, Fowler Elementary; Sarah Barnum, Clifton Park Elementary; Noris Garagate, Cavazos Elementary; and Calvin Payno, Carney Elementary.