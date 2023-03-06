Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Independent School District has a new interim superintendent.

In a special board meeting Monday night, trustees named Megan Bradley to the position. Bradley is currently the KISD Deputy Superintendent of Operations. The appointment starts officially March 7th, 2023.

Bradley has over 25 years of education service. Before becoming the Deputy Superintendent of Operations, she was the Chief Financial Officer for 15 years. She oversees the Business Services, Student Services, Transportation, Technology Services, School Nutrition, Facility Services, and Athletic Departments.

She is temporarily replacing Dr. John Craft, who has been the named the lone finalist for the Superintendent position at Northside ISD in San Antonio.

Along with naming Megan Bradley the Interim Superintendent, the KISD Board of Trustees also discussed the process of searching for a new superintendent, but took no action. The matter will likely be discusses again Tuesday night during the regularly scheduled board meeting.