Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Independent School District has named Amy Key the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

She and KISD Elementary Teacher of the Year Rosabelle Montero will now move on to the Region 12 Education Service Center Teacher of the Year process for a chance to advance on to the Texas Teacher of the Year event.

Key teaches advanced science courses at Ellison High School, where she has been her entire 16-year career. For 12 years, Key also coached tennis at the high school.

Along with streamers and confetti, Key received a plaque and a check for $5,000.

The 10 KISD teacher of the year finalists receive $1,000 each. The other 40 campus-level teachers of the year receive $500 each.