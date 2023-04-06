Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Independent School District has placed Chaparral High School Assistant Principal Marcus Venus on paid administrative leave.

The school district says this is part of an investigation of a personnel matter. KISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya told FOX 44 News that no other information would be released until the investigation is complete.

Maya would not say if this is connected with Chaparral High School Principal Gina Brown being placed on administrative leave at the end of March.

Venus was overseeing the 9th grade students with last names beginning with M-Z.

This is Chaparral High School’s first year in operation. The new school takes up nearly 450,000 square feet and can hold up to 3,000 students. Right now, there are around 1,750 students enrolled.

FOX 44 News will have more information as this investigation continues.