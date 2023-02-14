Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen ISD Police have arrested a 22-year-old Copperas Cove man following a break-in at one of the district’s support buildings early Monday morning.

Killeen ISD spokesperson Taina Maya said it took place at the Killeen Learning Support Services building, located at at 902 N 10th Street in Killeen. The district was assisted by Killeen City Police, and the man was taken into custody.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Sean Michael Naini, of Copperas Cove. Nothing was reported missing from the building.

Naini was booked into the Bell County Jail on third-degree felony charges, along with additional charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.