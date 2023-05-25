KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graduation season is in full swing and multiple districts across Central Texas are preparing to send off the class of 2023.

High school graduations are a milestone for many students, especially after overcoming the difficulties of Covid-19 and the current climate of the education system.

School districts like Killeen ISD, which has already graduated 2 of its 6 high schools, are ensuring that all bases are covered for the students big day.

“It’s an exciting time for us, but there’s a lot of preparation that goes into the graduation planning. The live broadcast, the security element, and of course, the celebration of our students,” says KISD Chief of Communications Taina Maya.

Killeen ISD will have a graduation ceremony both Friday and Saturday of this week, with roughly 2,000 seniors graduating at the Bell County Expo Center.

Preparations have been underway since early January, for the district to guarantee that everything runs smoothly with the help of local law enforcement and district administration.

Killeen ISD will also be celebrating its own milestone as the new Chaparral High School will be celebrating its first ever graduating class.

KISD Chief of Communications Taina Maya has one last message for graduating seniors.

“We are so excited to celebrate our students. There are so many opportunities for them. Not only that they have [taken] advantage of the high school, but now the next chapter of their lives. And so we’re excited to celebrate them,” says Maya.

On behalf of FOX 44 News, congratulations to the class of 2023.