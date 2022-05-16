Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Killeen Independent School District student remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on charges of terroristic threat of a public servant.

Samuel Gavin Malveaux was arrested by Killeen ISD Police on Friday morning, and booked into the jail shortly before noon.

Killeen ISD spokesperson Taina Maya said the incident occurred at the Gateway High School campus in the 4100 block of Zephyr Road. Malveaux was accused of threatening a teacher, after which Killeen ISD Police promptly responded and took him into custody.

No information on the nature of the threat was released – by there was no reported actual physical contact and no injuries.

There was no mention of a weapon.