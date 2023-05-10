TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you’re passionate about your kolaches, then Temple is the place to be on Thursday, May 11!

The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center will be hosting its Night at the Museum event from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 19 West French Avenue. This open house celebration in Temple’s historic district will be themed “The Origin and Evolution of the Kolache!”

Special guest presenters include Carol White of the Kolache Kitchen, and Waco Pivovar CEO Steven Beseda. They will lead a presentation covering the kolache – from its inception to its evolution – starting at 6:30 p.m. Central Texas businesses Kolache Kitchen, Mikeska Distributing, Waco Pivovar and Woods Flowers will be providing food and beverages.

Four well-known Central Texas businesses Kolache Kitchen, Mikeska Distributing, Waco Pivovar and Woods Flowers will be providing food and beverages for this month’s Night at the Museum event. Future celebrations will be on June 8, July 13, and August 10 – and businesses interested in sponsoring a gathering should contact vanicek@spjst.com.

Popular Central Texas artist Lisa Chase is presenting a collection of twelve paintings to be sold during an online auction ending on June 8. Proceeds from the auction will go toward a newly-created memorial scholarship in honor of Susan Chandler – the museum’s curator and director. The paintings can be viewed at the Czech Heritage Museum or online here.

For more information on the Night at the Museum program, you can contact Brian Vanicek at vanicek@spjst.com or 254-534-2902.