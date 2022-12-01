Killleen, Tx (FOX44) A Korean based global manufacturer has announced plans to build a 91,000 square foot plant in the Killeen Business Park, investing $70 million in Killeen.

Dongjin Semichem of Texas made the announcement of the selection of Killeen as the company’s first manufacturing plant in the U.S. market.

The Seoul Korea based company operates 20 manufacturing plants spanning across Korea, China and Europe employing over 1800 people. The company is described as an industry leader in the electronic materials market, with major product lines including display materials, semiconductor materials and renewable energy materials.

The facility will provide patented processing chemicals for the $18 billion Samsung manufacturing facility in Taylor.

The Killeen Business Park was among several sites competing for the plant, but Killeen was chosen for its available land, incentive package, skilled workforce and proximity to I-14 and I-35. It will be built on a 42-acre site in the park.

Dongjin expects to begin construction immediately with production beginning in 2024.