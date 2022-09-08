Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating the shooting of a 9-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the shooting took place around 1 p.m. in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. They were called to the Harker Heights Seton Hospital, where doctors were treating the girl for a gunshot wound on one of her feet. The girl was later taken to McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

Police say the girl’s mother got into a domestic altercation with 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice. Officers say Alice took out a gun and shot it into a wall, striking the child on the other side. The officers located and arrested Alice without incident.

Alice is in the Bell County Jail, facing an Aggravated Assault charge and one complaint of Tampering with Evidence.