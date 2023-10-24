Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Police Department just released information about a special detail that took place Thursday, Oct. 19th. Detectives with KPD’s Special investigation Division arrested seven people at the Venom Vape/Sweep Stakes on South Fort Hood Street Thursday, Oct. 19th.

The suspects are facing charges of Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, Failure to Identify Fugitive, Failure to ID, Resisting Arrest, and others. Detectives were following up on crime and narcotic complaints.

Detectives returned to the shop on Friday and say they found 120 grams of THC products, 56 grams of marijuana, 8 electronic gambling devices, 6 gambling ledgers, and more than $36,000 in cash.

KPD says there is a continuing investigation into illegal gambling at the site. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.