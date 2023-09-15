Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — A Killeen Police Officer had to shoot a dog Thursday afternoon when it attacked and bit an Animal Control Officer.

Police say it started when officers learned a dog attacked and bit a Killeen paramedic. It happened in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue around 4 p.m.

While the Animal Control Unit responded and contained the dog, a second dog attacked and bit an Animal Control Officer.

A patrol officer fired at the dog, hitting it. The dog died from its injuries.

Killeen Police say the officers were not able to contact the owner of the dogs. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.