Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police officers arrested two adult men and a boy Sunday night after a high speed chase. It started around 9:21 p.m. when officers tried to stop a white Hyundai sedan for a traffic violation.

Officers say the driver refused to stop and they later determined the vehicle was stolen. The driver is accused of going south extremely fast on Trimmier Road and then turning right on Terrace Drive, where he almost collided with a police cruiser.

The driver lost control and the car hit a utility pole and then came to rest in a ditch. Officers say the driver and two other suspects ran off.

Officers eventually caught the suspects, who are now being held in custody.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.