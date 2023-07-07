Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating two dog attacks that resulted in officers shooting and killing three dogs. Police tell FOX 44 News all of the dogs were pit bulls.

The first attack took place on Tuesday, July 4th near the intersection of Jakespoon Drive and Ida Drive. Officers got a call about two aggressive dogs chasing people in the area.

When the officers arrived, they saw the pit bulls barking and lunging at two people. They later learned that one of the dogs attacked an older man, tearing his pant leg and shoe.

One officer used water to lure the dogs away from people, which prompted the dogs to walk off. The officer says the dogs then charged at him, so he drew his duty weapon and shot both dogs, killing them.

The owner of the dogs was contacted and the Animal Control Unit is handling the investigation.

Then on Wednesday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue to investigate an animal attack. EMS was on scene, treating a male in his home.

According to a witness, two pit bulls pulled the victim off his bicycle and attacked him. When witnesses tried to help the person, the dogs would turn on them.

The dogs eventually returned to their home, but as the officers and EMS loaded the victim into an ambulance, one of the dogs exited the house and charged them.

Two officers shot their duty weapons and killed the dog. The Animal Control Unit took the second dog into custody.

The dog attack victim went to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. He was later taken to Baylor Scott & White for further treatment.

The owner of the dogs was contacted about the incident. There is no word yet on whether any charges will be issued in either case.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.