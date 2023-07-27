Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers says a traffic stop on Wednesday resulted in the discovery of illegal drugs and one handgun.

The department says the officers stopped a white GMC Terrain just after 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hallmark Avenue for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers say the passenger ran off, but was later captured.

According to a press release, the officers found 3.4 lbs of methamphetamine, 4.2 lbs. of marijuana, 14.3 grams of ecstasy, 8.12 grams of cocaine, 16.74 grams of fentanyl in the form of M30 pills, and 5.64 grams of alprazolam. The officers also reported finding one handgun in the vehicle.

They took two people into custody and say criminal charges are pending.