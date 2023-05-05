Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are searching for the two people who broke into two separate businesses early Friday morning. Investigators have released pictures and video of the crooks in action.

The first break-in took place around 5:10 a.m. at the Blue Diamond Smoke Shop at 104 West Elms Road. Police responded to an alarm and found the front door smashed in.

Surveillance video showed the men drove up in a gray Jeep. One of the men used a metal bar to smash the glass in the front door. He then entered the store and stole the register and several other items.

Investigators later determined the Jeep was stolen.

Less than 30 minutes later, surveillance video shows the same Jeep arrived at Killeen Wine & Spirits on North College. They once again used a metal bar to enter the store and then stole alcohol and money from the register.

If you anything about the people who committed these crimes, please call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.