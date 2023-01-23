BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lake Belton High School football team is being recognized as a powerhouse off the gridiron and in the classroom for the second consecutive year!

According to the Belton Independent School District, the Texas High School Coaches Association recently named the team as a finalist for the National Football Foundation National High School Academic Excellence Award. This is an honor given to high school teams which maintain a 3.0 grade point average or above throughout the regular football season.

The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football teams for excellence in the classroom. The THSCA honored 53 different high schools this year – with Lake Belton being one of only 13 5A schools to be recognized.

The Broncos’ first UIL-eligible season is 2022 ended with an 8-3 record – resulting a tie for second in their district and a trip to the playoffs. The National Football Foundation will announce a national champion this February.