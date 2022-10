BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Lakewood Elementary is experiencing a power outage.

The district says campus staff members are holding students outside until the power is back on.

Families will be notified as soon as power is restored. To accommodate families, tardies will not be counted for Thursday.

