BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Some lane closures will cause traffic delays in Bell County.

The Texas Department of Transportation will perform various closures under Interstate 14, at the Indian Trail intersection. The closures will allow crews to perform work on the bridge rail.

The closures will occur this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather and field conditions permitting.

Drivers should expect some delays during the work, and are encouraged to mind their speed, eliminate distractions and to buckle up while driving.