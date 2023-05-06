Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the people involved in a late-night shooting.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers received a call of shots fired in the 100 block of East Ave. G.

When they arrived, they found damage from bullets in one building. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police do not have a suspect in the shooting at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.