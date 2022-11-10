Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m.

Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics performed life saving measures and took him to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Neville died from his injuries at 11:26 p.m.

This is the seventeenth murder in Killeen this year.

No arrests have been made in this case so far. If you know anything about this deadly shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. You can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.