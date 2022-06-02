Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 264th District Court Jury has assessed a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for 39-year-old Christopher Henry who had been accused of the 2020 stabbing death of a Temple woman.

The trial wrapped up about midday Wednesday after a delay over the long weekend, with the defense calling only a few witnesses, including Henry himself.

Henry had been arrest in the death of Rose Davis, who was found duct-taped to a chair with multiple cuts to her throat and stomach June 18, 2020

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she later died of her injuries.

Police said Davis was able to identify Henry as her attacker before she died, saying he was the ex-husband of her son`s girlfriend.

Court records showed he had bonded out of the Travis County Jail in Austin in September 2019.

He had been arrested there on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Temple Police Department officers had found the victim as they responded to the report of a stabbing on a Thursday evening at The Bridge Apartments, 404 South Fryers Creek Circle.