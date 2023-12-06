KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Members of the Killeen community are invited to deck the halls at Central Texas College’s second annual Lighting of the Bell Tower!

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, near the duck pond on campus. Guests are invited to stroll through several light displays!

The College says that the path will end on the campus mall, where guests can meet Santa Claus! Attendees can also sing carols, enjoy cookies and cocoa and watch performances by the CTC choir and band. Vendors will be at the event with games and giveaways.

Chancellor Michele Carter will kick off the event at 6:15 p.m. by flipping the switch to light up all the displays. These will remain lit throughout the entire holiday season, through January 2.

The College says that while the Lighting of the Bell Tower is free and open to the public, the CTC Foundation is selling VIP packages for $65. These include a VIP parking pass, VIP seating at the lighting and tree farm event, a souvenir mug, a commemorative ornament and a dining experience.

For questions, or to purchase a VIP package, you can contact the CTC Foundation at (254) 526-1662.