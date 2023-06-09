Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Lightning has been blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that heavily a two-story home.

Temple Fire and Rescue units were called to the fire in the Wyndham Hills subdivision off South 5th Street about 3:45 p.m.

The first firefighters to arrive at the home at 317 Wedgewood Drive found heavy smoke coming from the home. They made entry and found heavy flames in the upper level of the home and the attic. They were able to quickly bring the fire under control, but not before extensive damage was caused to the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, but three occupants were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike. Nearby neighbors reported seeing the strike occur.