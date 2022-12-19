NOLANVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a Nolanville house fire on Monday morning.

Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, the Belton Fire Department and the Temple Fire Department responded to the incident around 6:54 a.m. The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted.

(Courtesy: Central Bell County Fire and Rescue) (Courtesy: Central Bell County Fire and Rescue)

The fire was started by a lightning strike to the home. A Belton Fire Chief reported heavy smoke coming from the the residence. Central Bell County Fire and Rescue put two units on scene. Suppression efforts limited the fire in the attic space and in part of the kitchen.

No injuries have been reported, and there was minimal property damage reported.