BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Late this afternoon, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District announced its customer systems could drop their boil water orders for people.

The problem started Sunday after a power outage at the Belton Water treatment plant. The outage caused a loss of pressure and flow, and gave bacteria a chance to contaminate the water.

Test results show the water is currently clean. The Following Bell County cities have been lifted for the boil water notice:

Belton

Fort Hood

Nolanville

Harker heights

Portions (90%) of Killeen

The City of Killeen has not yet issued a full lift for the boil water notice.