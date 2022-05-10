BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Late this afternoon, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District announced its customer systems could drop their boil water orders for people.
The problem started Sunday after a power outage at the Belton Water treatment plant. The outage caused a loss of pressure and flow, and gave bacteria a chance to contaminate the water.
Test results show the water is currently clean. The Following Bell County cities have been lifted for the boil water notice:
- Belton
- Fort Hood
- Nolanville
- Harker heights
- Portions (90%) of Killeen
The City of Killeen has not yet issued a full lift for the boil water notice.