BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time, Central Texas College, Texas A&M University – Central Texas, the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and Temple College are partnering with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas to host a hiring event for college graduates.

This comes at a time when new, well-trained talent is needed – according to Charley Ayers, Director of Industry and Education Partnerships at WSCT. ­

“In the past 30 days, Central Texas employers have posted more than 3,110 total open jobs that require an Associate, Bachelor’s, or Master’s Degree,” Ayers said.

The Graduate Pathways Hiring Event is an opportunity for graduates to visit with employers from across the region in a variety of industries. The event will take place this Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center’s Assembly Hall – located at 301 W Loop 121.

Some participating employers include Baylor Scott & White Health, McLane Company, Charlotte Pipe, Centex Technologies, Wilsonart, GC Services, and more. Graduates are encouraged to bring copies of their resumés, and to dress professionally for possible on-site interviews with employers.

No registration is required, and the event is open to the public.