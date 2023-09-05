KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The tenth annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage is coming to Bell County this Saturday.

The event is open to all homeless, those at risk of being homeless and for veterans in need. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, located at 3601 S W.S. Young Drive.

Event organizers say all homeless will be provided a hot meal, haircuts, medical screenings, new clothing and shoes. Various other resources will be available to all participants.

A list of pickup points is below:

Gatesville: 7:15 a.m. at the Gatesville Care Center at 105 North 7th Street.

Copperas Cove: 8:45 a.m. / 10:45 a.m. / 12:45 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Public Library located at 501 S Main and 8:55 a.m. / 10:55 a.m. / 12:55 p.m. at the Wendy’s Parking Lot, located at 2740 E Business 190.

Killeen: 8:45 a.m. / 10:45 a.m. / 12:45 p.m. at the “Old H-E-B” Parking Lot, located at 809 N. Gray and 8:55 a.m. / 10:55 a.m. / 12:55 p.m. at the Texas Thrift Store Parking Lot across from the Community Center, located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Harker Heights: 9:30 a.m. / 11:30 a.m. at the Post Office Parking Lot, located at 415 E-FM 2410 Road

Temple: Must arrive at 8:45 a.m. to depart no later then 9:30 a.m. in the first van at Feed My Sheep, located at 116 W Avenue G and the second van at the Bell County Salvation Army, located at 419 W Avenue G.

The event is sponsored by the City of Copperas Cove, Bell County, the City of Killeen and the Central Texas Homeless Coalition.