BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known nationally as “Giving Tuesday,” when people are encouraged to donate to their local non-profit agencies. However, one local non-profit has a different idea.

Our Hospice House is “reversing” the day by offering coffee and donuts to the public in appreciation for the support received to open three months ago. The non-profit will be set up in the parking lot of Covington Real Estate this Tuesday, from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., located at 2324 N. Main Street in Belton.

“Our Hospice House is so grateful to the public for all they have done to help make this a reality,” said Executive Director Annie McCall. “We thought we would use Giving Tuesday to thank our donors, our volunteers, and the whole community for the groundswell of support to help us open our hospice house.”

The charity says it provides a comfortable, private room and a bed at no charge for guests in their last few weeks or days of life.

“It is a free-standing home with trained staff and volunteers serving around the clock. It is available at no cost to those needing to make the most of every moment,” McCall said.

For more information about the agency, you can visit www.ourhospicehouse.org.