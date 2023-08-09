KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas (CIS) is hosting its “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive, and is inviting area residents to help students get the tools they need for school.

The organizations says that some of the most in-demand supplies are composition notebooks, backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters and paper. The school supply drive will continue through August 31.

There are three ways to “stuff the bus” with school supplies. Donors can use the online fundraising option at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2274200. All funds collected will be used to purchase the necessary items for students in need. CIS has also set up a wish list on Amazon at https://a.co/6cEQnio which includes notebook dividers, spiral notebooks, combination locks, markers and erasers in addition to the other items listed. School supply donations are also being accepted at the CIS office located at 4520 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106 in Killeen.

For more information, or for a complete list of school supplies, you can contact CIS at 254-554-2132.

CIS serves the Killeen, Belton, Copperas Cove, Jarrell, Salado and Temple Independent School Districts. It partners with educators, students and parents to identify needs of students who are at-risk of dropping out of school.