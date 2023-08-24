KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Multiple school districts like Whitney, Bryan, and several others have experienced safety threats at some of their schools.

Districts like Killeen are reminding students, parents, and staff, there are protocols in place.

With just a few days for most schools under their belt, the amount of evacuations due to threats on or near campus have already started to tally up.

Raising flags of concerns for students, families and staff.

KISD Chief of Communications and Marketing Officer Taina Maya has a tool they like to call the “red book”.

“It’s really the go-to manual for anything that we have and all different types of situations. It lays out the exact response plan. We have this, we update it and review it annually. We have trainings on this and it’s something that we make sure that we’re really well versed in,” says Maya.

A standard most schools require to ensure the safety of its community.

For additional safety measures, you can find metal and vape detectors inside KISD schools, along with their sign-in system.

“We also work with fort Cavazos military police and city police, as well as our other districts that we’re in. For example, City of Killeen, Nollanville, Harker Heights, And so we all have a share A bond for making sure that our schools are safe environments for our students to be able to learn,” shares Maya.

And a great way to stay in the know….

“We have a mass notification system that we are able to send a text, phone call, email, and even push alert to parents or guardians. We can do that for students. We can do it for our employees,” Maya adds.

Leaders with Killeen ISD say they’re doing everything in their power to keep everyone under the district safe.