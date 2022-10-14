BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming ceremony will recognize local veterans’ services to the Central Texas community and to our country.

Congressman John Carter (TX-31) will host the 8th annual Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Those recognized in this year’s ceremony include:

· Charles Auldridge, U.S. Navy (Leander)

· Richard Arlington Briggs, Jr., U.S. Army (Killeen)

· Tracey Lindette Brown Greene, U.S. Army (Harker Heights)

· Carl Doering, U.S. Army (Georgetown)

· Mark Erskine, U.S. Army (Temple)

· Mitch Fuller, U.S. Army (Hutto)

· Benny Koshy, U.S. Army (Temple)

· Juan Rivera, U.S. Army (Killeen)

· Glenn Towery, U.S. Navy (Round Rock)

· George Willey, U.S. Navy (Austin)

The event will take place at Warrior Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, located at 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.

Rep. Carter represents Texas District 31, which includes Fort Hood. He also serves as co-chairman of the Congressional Army Caucus and Chairman of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations.