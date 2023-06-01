KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has named the lone finalist for its superintendent.

The announcement of Dr. Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist follows a 6-0 vote by the Board of Trustees at a Special Called Meeting on Thursday morning. She is currently the Superintendent of the Midlothian Independent School District.

The district says that Dr. Fey has 27 years of educational experience, with 25 spent in Southwest Independent School District in San Antonio. There she served a majority-minority community which exceeded state averages for at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

During her tenure, she has held the positions of varsity basketball coach, assistant principal, academic dean and principal. She also served Southwest ISD as Executive Director of Student and Adult Leadership Development and Assistant Superintendent. Dr. Fey was named Superintendent of Midlothian ISD in 2021. Killeen ISD said this was a fast growth district of 10,000 plus students located south of the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex.

Dr. Fey shared her excitement following the announcement, “I cannot wait to work alongside a board and community that has a relentless focus on excellent outcomes for ALL students with a specific interest in underserved populations while still upholding competitive co-curricular and extra-curricular programs!”

(Courtesy: Killeen ISD)

The district says her education includes a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University, a Master’s of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, a Master’s of Education from Houston Baptist University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lamar University. Dr. Fey has also successfully completed the District Leadership Program and the Superintendent Program at the prestigious Holdsworth Center.

The Board of Trustees will vote on Dr. Fey’s official hiring after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period has elapsed.