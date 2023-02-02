TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Long Bridge of Highway 36 in Bell County was closed on both sides overnight due to a tractor-trailer accident.

The Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, along with State Troopers and the Texas Department of Transportation, responded to the scene. The tractor-trailer was completely blocking the eastbound side.

(Courtesy: Moffat Volunteer Fire Department)

Emergency vehicles occupied both sides of the bridge to help clean up the scene. This took hours – as there was a hazmat situation which needed to be cleaned up. TxDOT also assessed damages to the bridge.

The scene has since been cleared, and the Long Bridge has reopened.