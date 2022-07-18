BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas Department of Transportation contractor will close various lanes on Loop 121 in the Belton area, around the W Avenue D intersection, as crews work to complete the traffic signals in the area.

These closures will occur on Monday and Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. Law enforcement will be in the area to assist with traffic control. Travelers should expect some delays.

The closure will allow crews to safely string cables and install signal heads on the traffic signals. TxDOT is encouraging travelers to slow down, pay attention, and to eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.