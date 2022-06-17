BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Project Offices at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lakes have made the decision to close all the designated swim beaches at both lakes due to low water levels.

The USACE says lake levels are currently low enough that the designated swim areas are out of the water and cannot remain open. The impacted designated swim areas are at Cedar Ridge Park, Westcliff Park, Temple Lake Park, Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park, and Union Grove Park.

This closure will remain in effect until further notice. The public is still allowed to swim in the lake, but people are urged to use extreme caution around underwater obstacles, to be aware of surroundings, and to wear life jackets in or near the water.

Boaters should also use extreme caution while on the water – as areas which are usually safe to maneuver may now have unknown obstacles due to the low water levels.