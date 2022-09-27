BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning.

The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue.

Police said that travelers should consider alternate routes or prepare for delays.

The Belton Independent School District sent out a statement to parents Tuesday morning saying the traffic issue on Interstate 35 caused bus delays to nearly all of the schools in the south part of the district.

As of around 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Belton Police announced the accident was cleared and that traffic was returning to normal.