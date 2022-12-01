BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation is performing some repair work on some nonfunctioning traffic signals on both sides of Interstate 35 in Belton.

TxDOT says that traffic signals on FM-93 (6th Avenue) are operating in flashing red. The company and its contractor are working to perform repairs to the traffic signal.

The signal is expected to stay in flashing red while repairs are performed through next week. During this time, the intersection will be an all-way stop for travelers, per Texas law.

Crews will also perform various lane closures at the intersection to safely conduct repairs. Travelers should expect significant delays in this area during peak hours.